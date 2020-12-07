UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asim Bajwa Calls On Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Asim Bajwa calls on Minister

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa here on Monday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.

During the meeting, the progress on various CPEC projects was discussed, said a press release.

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi appreciated the efforts of the chairman CPEC authority and his team to ensure swift completion of the various projects and expressed hope that the CPEC would transform Pakistan into an industrial and logistical hub.

Asim Saleem Bajwa expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the minister towards the success of CPEC.

Related Topics

Pakistan CPEC Progress Hub Ali Haider

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

50 minutes ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawazâ€™s guards for touching ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

1 hour ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.