Asim Bajwa Commends PM's Speech In UNGA

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Asim Bajwa commends PM's speech in UNGA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Saturday hailed the Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at United Nations General Assembly saying it made every Pakistani proud and truly represented.

Reacting over PM's virtual speech at UNGA, Bajwa said in his tweet that the PM's clear stand on Kashmir and regional peace was worth appreciating.

"His pledge to lift our masses out of poverty, stern warning to India on any misadventure and much more (was) worth appreciating," he added.

