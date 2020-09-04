Asim Bajwa decides to step down as special aide to PM

(@fidahassanain)

Lt Gen (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa says that the allegations leveled against him and his family are baseless and are focused only to tarnish his image, adding that he will continue to work as Chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2020) China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) Chairman and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa announced to step down as the premier’s aide.

Talking in a tv show, General (retired) Asim Bajwa said that he would resign from his post as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting and would hand over his resignation to the Prime Minister.

However, he said he would continue to work as Chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

“CPEC is the premier’s priority and I also believe that it is the future of the country,” said the retired General, adding that the PM would allow him to continue to focus on CPEC.

The announcement came after strong rebuttal to allegations leveled against him in a news broken on an “unknown website” on August 27 by journalist Ahmad Noorani. He rejected the allegations saying that all these were incorrect and false allegations.

Taking to Twitter, former General posted four pages rebuttal to the accusation with a caption: “I strongly rebut the baseless allegations levelled against me and my family. Alhamdolillah another attempt to damage our reputation belied/exposed. I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity,”.

Bajwa said that all these allegations were leveled against him just to damage his repute and tarnish his image.

He also said that baseless allegations were made in the report regarding awarding CPEC contracts to his brother’s company, adding that his brother’s had never won any CPEC contract.

Bajwa went on to say that his son’s company Scion Builders was already registered with the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP),pointing out that the above mentioned company could not do any business since its inception.

“My son owns 50 percent share of the company called Himalaya Private Limited,” he said, adding that the company earned a profit of Rs 500,000 in the last three years.

He stated that Bajco Global Management, LLC had no ownership interest in any Papa John’s and also termed the allegation of Bajco owning 99 companies as false.

The Chairman said that in a span of eighteen years, his brothers purchased the franchise and related assets worth almost $70 million, out of which around $60 million were through bank loans and financial facilities.

He further said that in those 18 years, actual investment from his brothers and wife has been about $73000. Out of this amount around $19,000 were contributed by his wife while the remaining amount of $54,000 contributed by his brothers is fully documented.

Asim Bajwa said that none of his brothers are his dependents and have held positions such as doctors, Vice President at a US bank, controller in a restaurant operating company and operating partner of a restaurant. He also noted that apart from his brothers and wife, the businesses have at least 50 other investors.

Bajwa termed the allegations leveled towards him as an attempt to tarnish his image.