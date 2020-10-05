UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asim Bajwa Discusses CPEC Future Projects With KPK CM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:02 PM

Asim Bajwa discusses CPEC future projects with KPK CM

Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa Monday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in Peshawar and discussed progress of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the province

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa Monday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in Peshawar and discussed progress of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the province.

During the meeting, they also discussed future projects that would be presented in the upcoming meeting of Pak-China Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of CPEC for approval for inclusion in the mega project.

Meanwhile in his tweet, Asim Bajwa who is also Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, termed the meeting with the CM and his team very productive, saying the way the KP team was working with keenness, was highly commendable.

He also recalled the dark days of terrorism in the area and said "I recall the dark days of terrorism in and around the city few years back, it was Pak Army, together with peopleof this area, who eliminated savage terrorists and cleansed the area for us to propel thisregion to development to its potential."

Related Topics

Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army CPEC Progress

Recent Stories

Kashmiri bearing brunt of Sh Abdullah's political ..

6 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Reviews the Latest Developments and A ..

6 minutes ago

PM directs for comprehensive roadmap for issue of ..

8 minutes ago

Powerhouse duo – Syra Yousuf and Asim Azhar reve ..

14 minutes ago

20 minutes ago

Virtual Conference on &#039;Role of Youth in Promo ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.