Asim Bajwa expresses solidarity with torrential rains affected people in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :China Pakistan Economic Corridor Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has expressed solidarity with the people of Chinese Henan province affected by torrential rains.

"Torrential rains and resultant flooding has brought misery and suffering to the people of Henan province," he said in a tweet the other day.

He said, "Our heart goes out to our brothers and sisters on their losses," adding, "We stand in solidarity with them and the Chinese Govt to recover and stabilise the situation."