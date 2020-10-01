UrduPoint.com
Asim Bajwa Felicitates China On Its National Day

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:30 PM

Asim Bajwa felicitates China on its National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Thursday felicitated China on its 71st National Day.

"Many congratulations to our iron brother China on their 71st National Day," he said in a tweet adding they have been a role model of consistent development for the entire world.

"May our friendship grow to unprecedented heights and may China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) succeed to the mutual prosperity of our people," Bajwa who is also Chairman CPEC Authority said.

