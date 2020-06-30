Asim Bajwa lauds police for bravely facing terrorists in Karachi attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Monday that itwas encouraging to see first responder, the police to take on terrorists so bravely and professionally in Karachi stock exchange attack.

In a tweet, he said "it gives us confidence we have built capacity to beat back the menace effectively. Bravo Pakistanis-love our resilience, prayers for martyred/injured."