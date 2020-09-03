Asim Bajwa rejects allegations, says report meant to malign his reputation

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Thursday categorically rejected the allegations levelled against him in a news report which was aimed at maligning his reputation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Thursday categorically rejected the allegations levelled against him in a news report which was aimed at maligning his reputation.

"I strongly rebut the baseless allegations, levelled against me and my family," he said in a tweet.

"Alhamdolillah, another attempt to damage our reputation has been exposed", hesaid adding "I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity".\867