Asim Bajwa Rejects Allegations, Says Report Meant To Malign His Reputation
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Thursday categorically rejected the allegations levelled against him in a news report which was aimed at maligning his reputation.
"I strongly rebut the baseless allegations, levelled against me and my family," he said in a tweet.
"Alhamdolillah, another attempt to damage our reputation has been exposed", hesaid adding "I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity".