UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asim Bajwa Rejects Allegations, Says Report Meant To Malign His Reputation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:03 PM

Asim Bajwa rejects allegations, says report meant to malign his reputation

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Thursday categorically rejected the allegations levelled against him in a news report which was aimed at maligning his reputation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Thursday categorically rejected the allegations levelled against him in a news report which was aimed at maligning his reputation.

"I strongly rebut the baseless allegations, levelled against me and my family," he said in a tweet.

"Alhamdolillah, another attempt to damage our reputation has been exposed", hesaid adding "I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity".\867

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Family

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi attends graduation ceremony of ..

1 hour ago

Russian Health Ministry Recommends 6 Drugs for tre ..

3 minutes ago

Directorate of Colleges organizes corona awareness ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Not Meddling in Montenegro's Affairs, Expec ..

3 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for People's welfare: Ibrahim Kh ..

24 minutes ago

Minister chairs meeting to review housing departme ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.