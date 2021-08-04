UrduPoint.com

Asim Bajwa Steps Down As CPEC Authority Chairman

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:44 AM

Bajwa has confirmed his resignation, saying that Khalid Mansoor has replaced him as the next chairman of the authority.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2021) Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has resigned as the chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

In a series of tweets, Asim Bajwa has confirmed his resignation.

He said that Khalid Mansoor will replace him as the next chairman of the authority.

“I bow my head before Allah Almighty for giving me an opportunity to raise & steer the important institution of CPEC Authority as one window for all CPEC projects, charting the future direction. [It] wouldn’t have been possible without full confidence& support of the PM & his Govt,” he tweeted.

He said: “The course is set for future progression of CPEC, this journey will go on,”.

“My best wishes to Kahlid Mansoor sb, who is fully equipped to take it forward. CPEC is life line for Pakistan, it will transform us into a progressive and fully developed country InshaAllah.

According to the sources, PM Khan has approved appointment of Khalid Mansoor as his special assistant on CPEC.

Taking to Twitter, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar “welcomed Khalid Mansoor to the team as SAPM for CPEC affairs”. “His vast corporate experience, with extensive work with Chinese companies and his direct involvement in leading some of the biggest CPEC projects makes him an ideal person to lead the next phase of CPEC,” he said.

He thanked Asim Saleem Bajwa “for his services in moving CPEC forward and playing a vital role in broadening of the CPEC scope with a transition to second phase of CPEC”.

“His dedication and commitment was a source of great strength and support,” the minister added.

