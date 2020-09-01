UrduPoint.com
Asim Bajwa Will Clear His Position In One Or Two Days, Says Shibli Faraz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:17 PM

Asim Bajwa will clear his position in one or two days, says Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says that Asim Bajwa took part in the cabinet meeting and the story published few days ago came under discussion where Mr. Bajwa said that he would clear his position in one or two days.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2020) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said CPEC Chairman and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa would clear his position with one or two days.

Shibli Faraz said that the matter of Asim Saleem Bajwa was discussed during the cabinet meeting where retired General Bajwa said that he would clear his situation within one or two days.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

A few days ago, a story went viral on social media about the assets of General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

Shibli Faraz also expressed serious concerns over Karachi situation, saying that the people of Karachi were facing difficult situation.

“We shall take all possible steps for Karachi people,” said Shibli Faraz, pointing out that the problems of Karachi were still there.

