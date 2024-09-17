Open Menu

Asim Gello Congratulates Muslims On Celebration Of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2024 | 07:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Minister for board of Revenue Mir Muhammad Asim Kurd Gello on Tuesday congratulated all Muslims on celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

He said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) came as a mercy to all humanity and every aspect of his life is a torch for us.

He urged the nation to establish a society in the light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) where there is an atmosphere of peace, tolerance and brotherhood.

We should try to create ease and peace in the lives of others by following the teachings of our beloved Prophet (PBUH), he said.

He said that in our personal and collective affairs, we should adopt the values taught by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which include compassion and self-sacrifice.

