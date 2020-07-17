Asim Jasra assumes charge as Ops Commander PPIC3

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The newly appointed Operations Commander of PPIC3, Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) SP Asim Jasra on Friday took charge of his office.

IC3 Center DSP Kamran Zafar briefed him about various departments of the IC3 center.

Addressing the police communication officers, Asim Jasra said that it was an honor for himto be a part of the Safe City team. Efforts would remain continue to reduce crime througheffective use of modern technology, he added.