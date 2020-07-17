UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asim Jasra Assumes Charge As Ops Commander PPIC3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:09 PM

Asim Jasra assumes charge as Ops Commander PPIC3

The newly appointed Operations Commander of PPIC3, Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) SP Asim Jasra on Friday took charge of his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The newly appointed Operations Commander of PPIC3, Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) SP Asim Jasra on Friday took charge of his office.

IC3 Center DSP Kamran Zafar briefed him about various departments of the IC3 center.

Addressing the police communication officers, Asim Jasra said that it was an honor for himto be a part of the Safe City team. Efforts would remain continue to reduce crime througheffective use of modern technology, he added.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

31 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

3 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

3 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.