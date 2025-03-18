Asim Jofa Launches SHOPY To Promote Pakistani Talent
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Renowned fashion designer Asim Jofa launched SHOPY, a platform dedicated to promoting Pakistani talent and entrepreneurs globally, aiming to uplift Pakistan's creative community and provide a worldwide stage for local artists, creators, and entrepreneurs.
Asim Jofa, who has achieved multiple awards, sees SHOPY as a way to give back to the community that has supported him.
With this platform, Pakistani talent will have the opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience, bridging the gap between local creativity and international exposure.
Talking to APP, Asim Jofa said, "Pakistan is filled with extraordinary talent, but what many lack is access to a global platform. SHOPY is my way of bridging that gap, empowering creators with the exposure, resources, and marketing they need to succeed."
SHOPY is not just a business venture but a mission to unlock Pakistan's creative potential and put it on the world map.
Recent Stories
Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be part of system
Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital
Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women
Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025
Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shahrah-e-Bhutto to be opened till Quaidabad next month: Saeed Ghani5 minutes ago
-
Roza Kushai,a cherished Pakistani tradition celebrating a child's first fast6 minutes ago
-
Asim Jofa launches SHOPY to promote Pakistani talent6 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sentenced to death in Wah16 minutes ago
-
Decision taken to root out terrorism with full force: Musadik16 minutes ago
-
Action against profiteers continued26 minutes ago
-
Rana Ihsan urges national unity to defeat terrorism26 minutes ago
-
SHC directs SDA to pay current salary, seek special grant from Sindh govt26 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug peddler arrested in Hassanabad46 minutes ago
-
Agricultural Scientists develops new crop varieties, less water for cultivation46 minutes ago
-
KP standing committee on rules, procedures holds meeting55 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier jailed for 9 years55 minutes ago