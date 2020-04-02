Asim Jofa prepares protective dress for doctors treating COVID-19 patients

Renowned fashion designer Asim Jofa on Thursday claimed to have prepared a protective dress for doctors, paramedics treating caronavirus patients

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Renowned fashion designer Asim Jofa on Thursday claimed to have prepared a protective dress for doctors, paramedics treating caronavirus patients.

Asim, who also owns a female outfits brand, talking to APP, said the dress has been verified by the JPMC.

He said "It took me less than 48 hours in preparing the dress.

" He said the production of the dresses has been started and they will be given to the doctors and other health professionals free of charge.

When asked about the reusability of the dress, Asim said that the dress will be reusable many times if sprayed with disinfectant.

He said there is large number of skilled home based workers and even the women with basic stitching skills can prepare these dresses which will help meet the demand of the dresses.

Asim Jofa appreciated steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to combat with the coronavirus pandemic .