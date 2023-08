Asim Kurd, Inayatullah Kasi call on PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday here held a meeting with former finance minister Balochistan Mir Muhammad Asim Kurd Gello and former interior minister Balochistan Malik Inayatullah Kasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday here held a meeting with former finance minister Balochistan Mir Muhammad Asim Kurd Gello and former interior minister Balochistan Malik Inayatullah Kasi.

They congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed best wishes for him.