Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, his family

The former Army General says it a malicious propaganda story that was published on an unknown site against him and his family.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2020) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa rejected allegations leveled against him and his family on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Asim Saleem Bajwa said that a malicious propaganda story was published on an unknown site, against him and his family.

He strongly rejected that it was just uploaded on social media.

There was huge cry on social media when the assets’ details of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistants and advisors were released.

Even two Special Assistants to Prime Minister Dr. Zafar Mirza and Tania Aidrus resigned from their posts.

General retired Asim Saleem Bajwa who is now Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting and CPEC Chairman, also faced huge criticism.

Social media users and especially Twitteratis are making different comments on reaction of retired general Asim Saleem Bajwa as well as the story reported by Journalist Ahmad Noorani on a website.