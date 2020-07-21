UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASIs Meet CCPO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:20 PM

ASIs meet CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant sub-inspectors on Tuesday met Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed.

The 2013 TASI's badge presented flowers to the CCPO on their timely confirmation. The ASIs said that they were grateful for their promotion confirmation in Lahore Police, adding that they would perform their duties with diligence, dedication, and honesty.

The CCPO directed the ASIs to complete courses as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Lahore Police

Recent Stories

Federal Public Prosecution warns public against ci ..

11 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity participates ..

26 minutes ago

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

1 hour ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

2 hours ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.