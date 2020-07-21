ASIs meet CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant sub-inspectors on Tuesday met Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed.

The 2013 TASI's badge presented flowers to the CCPO on their timely confirmation. The ASIs said that they were grateful for their promotion confirmation in Lahore Police, adding that they would perform their duties with diligence, dedication, and honesty.

The CCPO directed the ASIs to complete courses as soon as possible.