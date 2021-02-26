ASIs promoted to next ranks

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 33 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) of telecommunication department of Sindh Police were promoted to next ranks on Friday.

In a simple ceremony held at Central Police Office, Additional Inspector General of Police - Finance / Logistics / Welfare Sindh Muzaffar Sheikh, Deputy IGP T&T Qamar Zaman and AIGP Telecommunication Sindh Muhammad Ali pinned ranks to promoted officers, said a news release.

The officials were promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors.

A formal notification has been issued promoting 33 Assistant Sub-Inspectors awaiting promotion under the Telecommunication Sindh Police to the posts of Police Inspectors.

All the promoted Sub-Inspectors reiterated their commitment to work hard and serve humanity.