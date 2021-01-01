Asiya Andrabi in jail for fighting illegal Indian occupation : Shireen M Mazari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari on Friday said that Kashmiri woman resistance leader Asiya Andrabi in jail for fighting Indian occupation in Srinagar since 2016 then fascist Modi government shifted her to Tihar jail.

In a tweet, she added that the court will deliver verdict of life imprisonment (meaning till death in Kashmiris' cases) or death on 18 Jan.

She said that Indian Illegly Occupied Jammu & Kashmir IIOJK) is an occupied territory and the genocidal atrocities of the occupying Indian state need to be condemned and opposed.