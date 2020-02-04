The Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi's son and nephew Tuesday witnessed the proceedings of the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi's son and nephew Tuesday witnessed the proceedings of the National Assembly.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser made the announcement that a delegation of Kashmiri leaders including the son and nephew of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi were present in the guest gallery to witness the proceedings of the House.

The members of the National Assembly welcomed the Kashmiri leaders by thumping the desk.

The National Assembly was holding debate on Kashmir issue by suspending its normal business to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.