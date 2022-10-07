UrduPoint.com

Asiya Azeem Takes Oath As MNA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Asiya Azeem takes oath as MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf here on Friday administered oath to the newly elected member of the House Asiya Azeem Chaudhary.

After taking the oath, the elected member signed the roll.

She has become Member of National Assembly (MNA) on women reserved seat as nominee of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

She has been qualified as MNA against a women reserved seat as nominee of PTI after acceptance of resignations by the speaker of two PTI female members and nine male members.

Asiya Azeem joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf during 2018 and was subsequently designated as the Senior Vice President of the Islamabad region.

