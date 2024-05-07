Asiya Gul Lauds Shafaat's Services As DG LG
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 11:52 PM
A farewell ceremony of Director General Local Government Shafaat Ali was held here on Tuesday with the gratitude and recognition for his services
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) A farewell ceremony of Director General Local Government Shafaat Ali was held here on Tuesday with the gratitude and recognition for his services.
On the occasion, the Special Secretary of Local Government, Asiya Gul, presented commemorative shields, symbolizing appreciation for Shafaat Ali's dedication and performance during his tenure.
In her address, Asiya Gul lauded the Shafaat Ali's contributions, underscoring his notable achievements as DG Local Government.
The ceremony was attended by the newly appointed DG Local Government, Tariq Mehmood Rahmani, alongside Additional Secretaries Maria Tariq, Tariq Niazi, Arshad Baig, and Deputy Secretary Ahmar Sohail Kaifi.
The ceremony encapsulated a spirit of gratitude and respect, highlighting the importance of recognizing and honoring public service contributions within the local government domain.
Recent Stories
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets
UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city
EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' plea
Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a 'pre-planned conspiracy'
PM condoles with UAE President over Sheikh Tahnoun’s death
Milan nets Giro 4th stage, Pogacar retains lead
UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses
President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan
Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
May 9 vandalism against state of Pakistan: Muqam10 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi21 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a 'pre-planned conspiracy'18 minutes ago
-
PM condoles with UAE President over Sheikh Tahnoun’s death19 minutes ago
-
President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case2 hours ago
-
RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Nokkundi2 hours ago
-
Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire amid CNG filling2 hours ago
-
Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority2 hours ago
-
Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Governor Balochistan2 hours ago
-
PITHM organizes counselling session2 hours ago
-
Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of May 9 incident2 hours ago