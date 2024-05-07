Open Menu

Asiya Gul Lauds Shafaat's Services As DG LG

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 11:52 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) A farewell ceremony of Director General Local Government Shafaat Ali was held here on Tuesday with the gratitude and recognition for his services.

On the occasion, the Special Secretary of Local Government, Asiya Gul, presented commemorative shields, symbolizing appreciation for Shafaat Ali's dedication and performance during his tenure.

In her address, Asiya Gul lauded the Shafaat Ali's contributions, underscoring his notable achievements as DG Local Government.

The ceremony was attended by the newly appointed DG Local Government, Tariq Mehmood Rahmani, alongside Additional Secretaries Maria Tariq, Tariq Niazi, Arshad Baig, and Deputy Secretary Ahmar Sohail Kaifi.

The ceremony encapsulated a spirit of gratitude and respect, highlighting the importance of recognizing and honoring public service contributions within the local government domain.

