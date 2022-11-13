ASJ awards death penalty to murderer

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) awarded capital punishment to an accused and acquitted another in a murder case on Sunday.

According to prosecution, accused Ghulam Akbar resident of Mouza Tiba in premises of Daira Din Panah had a dispute with Razaullah of the same locality over some issues.

On May 16, 2014, the accused Ghulam Akbar along with his accomplices Muhammad Iqbal alias Bala and Amanullah shot Razaullah dead after exchange of hot arguments and escaped.

The police concerned registered the case against the accused and later, arrested two of them including Ghulam Akbar and Muhammad Iqbal.

On Sunday, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Mirza Aurangzeb Khan awarded death penalty and fine of Rs 300,000 on Ghulam Akbar while acquitted Muhammad Iqbal by giving him benefit of doubt and incomplete evidence.