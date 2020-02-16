UrduPoint.com
ASJ Orders To Release 13 Under-trials From Jail

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 05:50 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Khalid Ishaq on Sunday ordered to release 13 under-trials from district jail who were involved in petty nature offenses.

The Judge ordered their release on personal surety bond during his visit/inspection of the district jail Vehari.

He was accompanying Civil Judge Tahir Mahmood, Superintendent Jail Nadeem Fazal, Deputy Superintendent Yasir Ejaz and other senior officers of the jail.

The ASJ visited different sections of the jail including waiting room, canteen, kitchen, jail hospital and barracks. He also interviewed under-trials and their relatives present at the waiting room.

He also checked quality of food being provided to prisoners in the jail and expressed satisfaction on the quality.

