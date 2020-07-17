UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASJ Orders To Release 15 Under-trials From Jail

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 02:10 PM

ASJ orders to release 15 under-trials from jail

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chaudhry Mazhar Shafique on Friday ordered to release 15 under-trials from district jail who were involved in petty nature offenses.

The Judge ordered their release on personal surety bond during his monthly visit/inspection of the district jail Muzaffargarh.

He was accompanying Civil Judge Muhammad Nawaz,Superintendent Jail Amir Umer Qureshi, Deputy Superintendent Jail Rao Nadeem Iqbal and senior officers of jail.

ASJ visited different sections of the jail including waiting room, canteen, kitchen, jail hospital and barracks. He also interviewed under-trials and their relatives present at the waiting room.

He expressed satisfaction over food quality,security and cleanliness arrangements in the jail.

Related Topics

Jail Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

US shatters coronavirus record with over 77,000 ca ..

12 minutes ago

Cross-border firing martyrs three civilians in Baj ..

2 hours ago

Hadiqa Kiani’s song to pay tribute to martyrs of ..

2 hours ago

Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 5,475 deaths with 259999 cases of ..

2 hours ago

PM to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.