ASJ orders to release 15 under-trials from jail

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chaudhry Mazhar Shafique on Friday ordered to release 15 under-trials from district jail who were involved in petty nature offenses.

The Judge ordered their release on personal surety bond during his monthly visit/inspection of the district jail Muzaffargarh.

He was accompanying Civil Judge Muhammad Nawaz,Superintendent Jail Amir Umer Qureshi, Deputy Superintendent Jail Rao Nadeem Iqbal and senior officers of jail.

ASJ visited different sections of the jail including waiting room, canteen, kitchen, jail hospital and barracks. He also interviewed under-trials and their relatives present at the waiting room.

He expressed satisfaction over food quality,security and cleanliness arrangements in the jail.