ASJ Orders To Release 16 Under-trials From Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Syed Ahsan Mahbood Bukhari on Friday ordered to release 16 under-trials from district jail who were involved in petty nature offenses.

The Judge ordered their release on personal surety bond during his monthly visit/inspection of the district jail Muzaffargarh.

He was accompanying Civil Judge Muhammad Irfan, Superintendent Jail Amir Umer Qureshi, Deputy Superintendent Jail Rao Nadeem Iqbal and other senior officers of jail.

ASJ visited different sections of the jail including waiting room, canteen, kitchen, jail hospital and barracks. He also interviewed under-trials and their relatives present at the waiting room.

He expressed satisfaction on the food quality, security and cleanliness arrangements of the jail.

