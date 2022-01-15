UrduPoint.com

ASJ Orders To Release 29 Under-trials From Jail

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Tariq Mahmood Rana on Saturday ordered to release six under-trials from district jail who were involved in offenses of petty nature.

The Judge ordered their release on personal surety bond during his monthly visit/inspection of the district jail Muzaffargarh. He was accompanying Civil Judge Mian Muhammad Naeem Sarwar, Superintendent Jail Amir Umer Qureshi, Deputy Superintendent Jail Rao Nadeem Iqbal and other senior officers of jail.

The ASJ also visited different sections of the jail including waiting room, canteen, kitchen, jail hospital and barracks. He also interviewed under-trials and their relatives and present at the waiting room.

He expressed satisfaction on the food quality, security and cleanliness arrangements at the jail. He also reviewed the implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) and urged the jail administration to continue implementation of SoP under preventive measures to control coronavirus spread.

