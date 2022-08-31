ASJ orders to release 31 under-trials from jail

(@FahadShabbir)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ghulam Shabir on Wednesday ordered to release 31 under-trials from district jail who were involved in petty nature offences.

The Judge ordered their release on personal surety bond during his monthly visit/inspection of the district jail Vehari.

He was accompanied by Civil Judge Muzamil Hussain, Superintendent Jail Kamran Haider Awan, Deputy Superintendent Jail Rao Nadeem Iqbal and other senior officers of the jail.

The ASJ also visited different sections of the jail including the waiting room, canteen, kitchen and barracks.

He also interviewed the under-trials and their relatives present at the waiting room. He expressed satisfaction on the food quality, security and cleanliness arrangements at the jail.

He also visited the hospital inside the jail and checked the medical facilities being provided to prisoners and urged Medical Officer Syed Ali Raza to bring more improvement in the medical facilities being provided to prisoners.