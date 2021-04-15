UrduPoint.com
ASJ Orders To Release An Under-trial From Jail

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:36 PM

ASJ orders to release an under-trial from jail

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Muhammad Saeed Rafique on Thursday ordered to release an under- trial from district jail who was involved in petty nature offense

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Muhammad Saeed Rafique on Thursday ordered to release an under- trial from district jail who was involved in petty nature offense.

The Judge ordered his release on personal surety bond during his monthly visit/inspection of the Centeral jail.

He was accompanying Civil Judge Khawar Ali Shah, Suprintendent Jail Yasir Khan, Deputy Suprintendent Jail Yasir Ejaz and other senior officers of jail.

ASJ visited different sections of the jail including waiting room, canteen, kitchen, jail hospital and barracks. He also interviewed under-trials and their relatives present at the waiting room.

