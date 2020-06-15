ASJ orders to release eleven under-trials prisoners from jail

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chaudhry Mazhar Hussain on Monday ordered to release eleven under-trials prisoners from district jail who were involved in petty nature offenses.

The Judge ordered their release on personal surety bond during his monthly visit/inspection of the district jail Muzaffargarh.

He was accompanying Civil Judge Muhammad Tariq Rasheed Qamar, Superintendent Jail Amir Umer Qureshi, Deputy Superintendent Jail Rao Nadeem Iqbal and senior officers of jail.

ASJ visited different sections of the jail including waiting room, canteen, kitchen, jail hospital and barracks. He also interviewed under-trials and their relatives present at the waiting room.

He expressed satisfaction on the food quality, security and cleanliness arrangements of the jail.