Ask Sindh govt to give relief in powers bills, CM tells Kamal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Saturday responded to a demand by Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Mustafa Kamal that cut in electricity prices should be given across country.

In her message on the social media website ‘X’, she said, “Dear brother Mustafa [Kamal], Punjab has not obtained the relief free of cost for the people of Punjab, but by paying money.

"The Punjab government has paid Rs. 45 billion from its own budget. I will feel heartily pleased if you talk with the Sindh government so that it should also provide same relief to the people of Sindh. Thank You,” she added.