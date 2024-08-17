Open Menu

Ask Sindh Govt To Give Relief In Powers Bills, CM Tells Kamal

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Ask Sindh govt to give relief in powers bills, CM tells Kamal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Saturday responded to a demand by Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Mustafa Kamal that cut in electricity prices should be given across country.

In her message on the social media website ‘X’, she said, “Dear brother Mustafa [Kamal], Punjab has not obtained the relief free of cost for the people of Punjab, but by paying money.

"The Punjab government has paid Rs. 45 billion from its own budget. I will feel heartily pleased if you talk with the Sindh government so that it should also provide same relief to the people of Sindh. Thank You,” she added.

Related Topics

Sindh MQM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Electricity Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Social Media Same Money From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

3 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan