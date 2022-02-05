UrduPoint.com

Askari Park Renamed 'Kashmir Park' To Pay Homage To Kashmiris: Murtaza Wahab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Askari park renamed 'Kashmir Park' to pay homage to Kashmiris: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Spokesman for the Sindh government, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Saturday said that they would work of the cause of Kashmir beyond political differences.

He said that a park on the university road had been named 'Kashmir Park' to pay homage to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) for their struggle for right to self-determination.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons on the occasion of renaming Askari Park on University Road as Kashmir Park on February 5 and participating in Kashmir Solidarity Rally.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Kashmir Park would be run by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in the best interest of the citizens.

He said that Askari Park located at Purani Sabzi Mandi has been handed over to KMC in the light of court decision.

Responding to a question, he said that other parks in the city would also be rehabilitated.

He said that Karachi had been divided into three zones and roads were being constructed in different areas at a cost of Rs 3 billion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh India Chief Minister Road Jammu February Media Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hack ..

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hacked

1 minute ago
 Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika ..

Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika Padukone

7 minutes ago
 PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

21 minutes ago
 PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in B ..

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in Beijing

35 minutes ago
 TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

1 hour ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>