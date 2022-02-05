Askari park renamed 'Kashmir Park' to pay homage to Kashmiris: Murtaza Wahab

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Spokesman for the Sindh government, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Saturday said that they would work of the cause of Kashmir beyond political differences.

He said that a park on the university road had been named 'Kashmir Park' to pay homage to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) for their struggle for right to self-determination.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons on the occasion of renaming Askari Park on University Road as Kashmir Park on February 5 and participating in Kashmir Solidarity Rally.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Kashmir Park would be run by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in the best interest of the citizens.

He said that Askari Park located at Purani Sabzi Mandi has been handed over to KMC in the light of court decision.

Responding to a question, he said that other parks in the city would also be rehabilitated.

He said that Karachi had been divided into three zones and roads were being constructed in different areas at a cost of Rs 3 billion.