Askari terms nuclear programme great gift of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Provincial Council member Engineer Abdul Hadi Askari on Sunday said that the nuclear programme was a great gift of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to the people of Pakistan.

Shaheed, Chairman of PPP Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of nuclear power, on which we paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized to observe Youm-e- Takbeer in Hazara Town office under the aegis of Pakistan Peoples Party Hazara Town.

He said that on May 28, 1998, Pakistan carried out nuclear explosions as the pride of the enemy country India was mixed with dust.

He said that Pakistan's nuclear force was not against any country but it was for peace and stability in the region and for the defense of Pakistan.