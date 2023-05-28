UrduPoint.com

Askari Terms Nuclear Programme Great Gift Of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Askari terms nuclear programme great gift of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Provincial Council member Engineer Abdul Hadi Askari on Sunday said that the nuclear programme was a great gift of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to the people of Pakistan.

Shaheed, Chairman of PPP Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of nuclear power, on which we paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized to observe Youm-e- Takbeer in Hazara Town office under the aegis of Pakistan Peoples Party Hazara Town.

He said that on May 28, 1998, Pakistan carried out nuclear explosions as the pride of the enemy country India was mixed with dust.

He said that Pakistan's nuclear force was not against any country but it was for peace and stability in the region and for the defense of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Nuclear Pakistan Peoples Party May Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

FIA President meets with President of FIFA

FIA President meets with President of FIFA

52 minutes ago
 246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

5 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

6 hours ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

6 hours ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.