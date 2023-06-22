Askari Tower attack: ATC dismisses bail petitions of Khadija Shah, others

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists, fashion designer Khadija Shah, a daughter of ex-advisor to chief minister Punjab Salman Shah, Fahmida Begum, and nine other accused in Askari Tower attack case

The court also dismissed bail petition of PTI leader Yasmin Rashid due to non-prosecution and disposed of the bail petition of PTI leader Ijaz Chaudhry after being withdrawn.

However, the court granted bail to six accused, Ali Nawaz, Sajawal Ali Khan, Ali Ahmad, Zahid Parvaiz, Shafqat Mehmood, and Mukaram Tahir, in the case and ordered them to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted proceedings on post-arrest bail petitions of 20 accused and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

During the proceedings, the defence counsel pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his clients as no evidence was available against them.

However, the prosecution argued before the court that solid evidence and video footage of the incident were available and pleaded with the court to dismiss bail petitions of the accused.

The Gulberg police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the PTI leaders and workers for attacking Askari Tower in Gulberg.