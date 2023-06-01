Askari Tower attack: ATC grants interim bail to Asad Umar till June 13

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted interim bail to former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar till June 13 in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Askari Tower in Gulberg, during May-9 riots.

The court ordered Asad Umar to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 to obtain the relief.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the pre-arrest interim bail application of the ex PTI secretary general.

Asad Umar along with his counsel appeared before the court, during the proceedings.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower.