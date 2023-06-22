Open Menu

Askari Tower Attack: ATC Issues Arrest Warrants Of Aslam Iqbal, Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hassaan Niazi,, Mussarat Cheema, Jamshaid Cheema and Ghulam Abbas, in Askari Tower attack case.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan issued the warrants on an application filed by the investigation officer.

The investigation officer submitted that the police had registered the case against the accused in connection with May-9 vandalism. He submitted that the accused could not be arrested and they were hiding to avoid arrest. He pleaded with the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused.

The Gulberg police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the PTI leaders and workers for attacking Askari Tower in Gulberg.

