Askari Tower Attack: ATC Remands 5 Accused In Police Custody

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 08:11 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over five accused, involved in Askari Tower attack case, to police on 14-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over five accused, involved in Askari Tower attack case, to police on 14-day physical remand.

Earlier, the police produced accused, including Sadaqat, Adnan, Mateen Khan, and Abdullah, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on completion of their identification process.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in the case and they had been identified in identification parade held in jail.

He submitted that the custody of accused was required for investigations and requested for their physical remand.

At this, the court handed over the accused to police on 14-day physical remand and directed for producing them on expiry of remand term.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers over attacking Askari Tower during May-9 violence.

