Askari Tower attack: ATC sends 5 accused to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent five accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent five accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade in Askari Tower attack case.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Muhammad Abdullah, Anis Ali, Hamza Sohail, Yar Khan and Muhammad Ahmad Ali, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer apprised the court that the accused were involved in Askari Tower attack case but they were hiding to avoid arrest. However, the police managed to arrest them, he said and added that the accused should be sent to jail for identification parade.

At this, the court allowed the plea and sent the accused to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade. The court ordered for completing the process within stipulated time and produce the accused on September 6.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for attacking Askari Tower under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code.