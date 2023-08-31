Open Menu

Askari Tower Attack: ATC Sends 8 Accused To Jail For Identification Parade

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Askari Tower attack: ATC sends 8 accused to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent eight accused to jail on seven-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case of attacking Askari Tower, during May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent eight accused to jail on seven-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case of attacking Askari Tower, during May-9 violence.

Earlier, the Gulberg police produced Yar Gul, Samiul Haq, Muhammad Ahmad, Altaf Hussain, Tayyab Ansari, Mirza Arslan Baig and others before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in the Askari Tower attack case. He requested the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade.

At this, the court allowed the request and sent the accused to jail on seven-day judicial remand for identification parade. The court directed to complete the process within stipulated time and produce the accused on expiry of the remand term.

Meanwhile, the court also sent an accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade in a case of torching police vehicles at Sherpao Bridge, during May-9 violence.

The Sarwar road police had produced the accused, Muhammad Umair, and requested to send the accused to jail for identification parade.

Related Topics

Attack Police Altaf Hussain Jail Arslan Vehicles Road Gulberg Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s growing gastronomy scene continues to ..

Dubai&#039;s growing gastronomy scene continues to receive international acclaim ..

48 minutes ago
 Minister announces plans to seek support from WHO, ..

Minister announces plans to seek support from WHO, UNICEF for day-care centres u ..

3 minutes ago
 Six dealers booked for recycling hospital waste, ..

Six dealers booked for recycling hospital waste, notices issued to 13 hospitals ..

4 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed meets with UoS Chancellor and fac ..

Sultan bin Ahmed meets with UoS Chancellor and faculties

48 minutes ago
 Collective efforts aim to achieve Sustainable Deve ..

Collective efforts aim to achieve Sustainable Development Goals 2030; Commission ..

4 minutes ago
 KP's RTPS Commission asked to solves public grieva ..

KP's RTPS Commission asked to solves public grievances on priority

43 minutes ago
DC directs to maintain law & order during Chehlum

DC directs to maintain law & order during Chehlum

43 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) begins train ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) begins training of DEOs on EMS software

43 minutes ago
 Immunising kids responsibility of all people: Dr. ..

Immunising kids responsibility of all people: Dr. Mahar

43 minutes ago
 APTMA to evolve strategies for boosting trade volu ..

APTMA to evolve strategies for boosting trade volume

44 minutes ago
 DIFC announces proposed amendments to select legis ..

DIFC announces proposed amendments to select legislation

1 hour ago
 ACs take action against price hikes, encroachment, ..

ACs take action against price hikes, encroachment, professional beggars

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan