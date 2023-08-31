Askari Tower attack: ATC sends 8 accused to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent eight accused to jail on seven-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case of attacking Askari Tower, during May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent eight accused to jail on seven-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case of attacking Askari Tower, during May-9 violence.

Earlier, the Gulberg police produced Yar Gul, Samiul Haq, Muhammad Ahmad, Altaf Hussain, Tayyab Ansari, Mirza Arslan Baig and others before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in the Askari Tower attack case. He requested the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade.

At this, the court allowed the request and sent the accused to jail on seven-day judicial remand for identification parade. The court directed to complete the process within stipulated time and produce the accused on expiry of the remand term.

Meanwhile, the court also sent an accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade in a case of torching police vehicles at Sherpao Bridge, during May-9 violence.

The Sarwar road police had produced the accused, Muhammad Umair, and requested to send the accused to jail for identification parade.