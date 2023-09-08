Open Menu

Askari Tower Attack: ATC Sends 8 Accused To Jail For Identification Parade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Askari Tower attack: ATC sends 8 accused to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent eight accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand for an identification parade in a case of attacking Askari Tower, during May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent eight accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand for an identification parade in a case of attacking Askari Tower, during May-9 violence.

Earlier, the police produced Irfan Jameel, Muhammad Saeed Shah, Shehroze Zaheer, Arshad, Muhammad Owais, Muhammad Jilal, Ghulam Qasim and Muhammad Hamza before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan with covered faces.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in Askari Tower attack case and they were hiding to avoid arrest.

He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade.

At this, the court allowed the request and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand for identification parade. The court ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term, on Sept 22.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for attacking Askari Tower during May-9 violence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Police Jail Gulberg Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

RTA hits new milestone with 16.8 million maintenan ..

RTA hits new milestone with 16.8 million maintenance hours devoted to Dubai Metr ..

20 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

20 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara visits Kaghan Police Station to address ..

DIG Hazara visits Kaghan Police Station to address security issues

18 minutes ago
 Debt-ridden Zambia's leader to visit top creditor ..

Debt-ridden Zambia's leader to visit top creditor China

18 minutes ago
 Wales boost as veteran Faletau to face Fiji

Wales boost as veteran Faletau to face Fiji

18 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2023

15 minutes ago
KU talk focuses on contemporary health challenges, ..

KU talk focuses on contemporary health challenges, outcomes

18 minutes ago
 Food authority seals two grinding units for not mi ..

Food authority seals two grinding units for not mixing iodine in salt

18 minutes ago
 CM praises arrangements for urs, chehlum events

CM praises arrangements for urs, chehlum events

18 minutes ago
 SEPCO disconnects 1200 illegal connections

SEPCO disconnects 1200 illegal connections

18 minutes ago
 Major action of FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawa ..

Major action of FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar

18 minutes ago
 Over 38,000 foreign-invested projects valid in Vie ..

Over 38,000 foreign-invested projects valid in Vietnam

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan