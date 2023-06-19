UrduPoint.com

Askari Tower Attack: ATC Sends Khadija Shah To Jail On Judicial Remand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Askari Tower attack: ATC sends Khadija Shah to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and fashion designer Khadija Shah, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and fashion designer Khadija Shah, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Askari Tower attack case.

Earlier, Khadija Shah, a daughter of ex-advisor to chief minister Punjab Salman Shah, was produced before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan from jail.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused was involved in Askari Tower attack case and requested the court to grant her physical remand for investigation.

However, the court, after hearing detailed arguments of the prosecution and defence counsel, turned down the remand request and sent Khadija Shah to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the case.

The Gulberg police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the PTI leaders and workers for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower, during May-9 riots.

Meanwhile, ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar adjourned hearing of bail petitions of Khadija Shah, Aalia Hamza, Sanam Javed, Tayyaba Raja, and other PTI activists till June 20 in Jinnah House (Corps Commander's House in Lahore) attack case. The court sought further arguments from the parties on the next date of hearing.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had sent the accused to jail on judicial remand in the case.

