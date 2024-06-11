Askari Tower Attack Case: ATC Issues Bailable Arrest Warrants For Tayyaba Raja, Others
Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tayyaba Raja and others due to their non-appearance in the jail trial of the Askari Tower attack case related to the May 9 riots.
ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted the proceedings of the case at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders, including Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, were produced. Fashion designer Khadija Shah and other accused, who were on bail, also appeared and marked their attendance.
However, the court expressed serious annoyance over the non-appearance of some accused who, despite being on bail, did not attend the hearing. The court issued bailable arrest warrants for Tayyaba Raja and the other accused over their non-appearance.
The court ordered all the accused to ensure their appearance on the next date of hearing, June 13, adding that copies of the challan would be distributed.
