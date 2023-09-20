Open Menu

Askari Tower Case: ATC Remands 5 Accused In Police Custody

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Askari Tower case: ATC remands 5 accused in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over five accused to police on 7-day physical remand in a case of attacking Askari Tower, during May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over five accused to police on 7-day physical remand in a case of attacking Askari Tower, during May-9 violence.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Usman Aslam, Muhammad Rafique, Hafiz Ahmad Rauf and Muhammad Ahsan before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on completion of their identification parade.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in the case and they were identified by the prosecution witnesses during the identification parade held at the jail.

He requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for a photo grammatic test.

At this, the court handed over the accused to police on 7-day physical remand and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers over attacking Askari Tower during May-9 violence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Jail Gulberg Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Preventive measures a strong deterrent to cybercri ..

Preventive measures a strong deterrent to cybercrime: Commander-in-Chief of Shar ..

7 minutes ago
 PSEB, SBP jointly arrange Industry Awareness Semin ..

PSEB, SBP jointly arrange Industry Awareness Seminar

4 minutes ago
 CM KP chairs 17th board meeting of Hydel Developme ..

CM KP chairs 17th board meeting of Hydel Development Fund

10 minutes ago
 Convict sentenced to life for killing man

Convict sentenced to life for killing man

10 minutes ago
 PTA, FIA conduct raids on two mobile franchises in ..

PTA, FIA conduct raids on two mobile franchises involved in issuing illegal SIMs ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to enhance collaboration in hea ..

Pakistan, UK agree to enhance collaboration in health sector

5 minutes ago
CM's aide visits mineral testing lab, directs meas ..

CM's aide visits mineral testing lab, directs measures to improve performance

5 minutes ago
 Levies Force recovers body of man in Dasht

Levies Force recovers body of man in Dasht

5 minutes ago
 Another Mastung blast injured shifted to Karachi

Another Mastung blast injured shifted to Karachi

6 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) awards IPA for establ ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) awards IPA for establishing 5 digital retail banks

5 minutes ago
 SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on d ..

SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on digital gateways

22 minutes ago
 ATC allows fresh physical remand of Mehmoodur Rash ..

ATC allows fresh physical remand of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 3 cases

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan