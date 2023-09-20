Askari Tower case: ATC remands 5 accused in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over five accused to police on 7-day physical remand in a case of attacking Askari Tower, during May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over five accused to police on 7-day physical remand in a case of attacking Askari Tower, during May-9 violence.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Usman Aslam, Muhammad Rafique, Hafiz Ahmad Rauf and Muhammad Ahsan before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on completion of their identification parade.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in the case and they were identified by the prosecution witnesses during the identification parade held at the jail.

He requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for a photo grammatic test.

At this, the court handed over the accused to police on 7-day physical remand and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers over attacking Askari Tower during May-9 violence.