Askari Tower Case: ATC Remands 8 Suspects In Police Custody

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 09:53 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over 8 suspects to police on 5-day physical remand in a case of attacking Askari Tower

Earlier, the police produced Irfan Jameel, Muhammad Saeed Shah, Shehroze, Zaheer Arshad, Muhammad Owais, Muhammad Jilal Zaib Khan, Ghulam Qasim and Muhammad Hamza before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on completion of their identification parade.
The investigation officer submitted that the suspects were involved in the case but they were hiding to avoid arrest.

He submitted that the suspects had been identified in the identification parade held for the purpose.

He submitted that the custody of the suspects was required for interrogations and a photo grammatic test.

He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the suspects for the purpose.
At this, the court remanded the accused in police custody for five days and ordered for producing them on the expiry of the remand term.
The Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers over attacking Askari Tower during the May 9 violence.

