Askari Tower Case: ATC Sends Dr Yasmin Rahsid To Jail On Judicial Remand

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 07:04 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Askari Tower vandalism case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Askari Tower vandalism case.

Earlier, the police produced Dr Yasmin Rashid before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of her two-day physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that investigations could not be completed from the PTI leader during the remand period. He pleaded with the court to grant further remand for the purpose.

However, the court turned down the request and sent Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered for production of the PTI leader on expiry of the remand term, on June 25.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against PTI leaders, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, and workers under Anti-Terrorism Act for vandalising Askari Tower, during May-9 riots.

