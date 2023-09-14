Askari Tower case: ATC sends Omar Sarfraz, Khadija Shah to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema and fashion designer Khadija Shah to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema and fashion designer Khadija Shah to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Askari Tower attack case.

Earlier, the police produced the both before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of their physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that investigations were underway from the accused in connection with the offences of waging a war, abetting mutiny, rioting and others. He submitted that the custody of the accused was further required for photo grammatic test and sound matching test. He pleaded with the court to extend physical remand of the accused.

However, the defence counsel opposed the request and submitted that the court had already dismissed the plea for the photo grammatic test.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, turned down request for further physical remand and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the court also ordered to shift Omar Sarfraz Cheema to a hospital for treatment while allowing an application for the purpose.

Cheema's counsel had requested the court to order the transfer of his client to a hospital as he was suffering from back pain and other diseases.

it is pertinent to mention here that the police had obtained afresh remand of the accused in Askari Tower attack case after addition of new offences under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage a war or abetting in waging of war against Pakistan), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 146 (rioting), in the case.