Askari Tower case: ATC starts process of declaring 4 PTI leaders proclaimed offenders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday started the process of declaring four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Mian Aslam Iqbal and Mussarat Cheema, as proclaimed offenders in a case of attacking Askari Tower, during May-9 violence.

The court directed the prosecution to publish a proclamation in the newspapers for the appearance of the suspects on October 13.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan initiated the process on an application filed by the police for the purpose.

The investigation officer of Gulberg Police Station had filed the application with a plea to start the process of declaring Mian Aslam Iqbal, Jamshaid Cheema, Mussarat Cheema and Ghulam Abbas as proclaimed offenders for not joining the investigation and judicial proceedings. He submitted that the accused had not surrendered before the court despite the issuance of their non-bailable arrest warrants.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers over attacking Askari Tower during May-9 violence.