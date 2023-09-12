Open Menu

Askari Tower Case: ATC Starts Process Of Declaring 4 PTI Leaders Proclaimed Offenders

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Askari Tower case: ATC starts process of declaring 4 PTI leaders proclaimed offenders

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday started the process of declaring four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Mian Aslam Iqbal and Mussarat Cheema, as proclaimed offenders in a case of attacking Askari Tower, during May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday started the process of declaring four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Mian Aslam Iqbal and Mussarat Cheema, as proclaimed offenders in a case of attacking Askari Tower, during May-9 violence.

The court directed the prosecution to publish a proclamation in the newspapers for the appearance of the suspects on October 13.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan initiated the process on an application filed by the police for the purpose.

The investigation officer of Gulberg Police Station had filed the application with a plea to start the process of declaring Mian Aslam Iqbal, Jamshaid Cheema, Mussarat Cheema and Ghulam Abbas as proclaimed offenders for not joining the investigation and judicial proceedings. He submitted that the accused had not surrendered before the court despite the issuance of their non-bailable arrest warrants.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers over attacking Askari Tower during May-9 violence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Gulberg October Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

KP Govt decides crackdown on influential power the ..

KP Govt decides crackdown on influential power theft mafia

2 minutes ago
 Junejo expresses commitment to ensure essential he ..

Junejo expresses commitment to ensure essential health, clean water

2 minutes ago
 IPP fully dedicated to address concerns of public: ..

IPP fully dedicated to address concerns of public: Dr Firdous

2 minutes ago
 SAU starts academic block in Tando Jam city

SAU starts academic block in Tando Jam city

2 minutes ago
 First 5G-wired ocean liner's second sea trail comp ..

First 5G-wired ocean liner's second sea trail completed in Shanghai

8 minutes ago
 Defence and Martyrs' Day observed in Pakistan Emba ..

Defence and Martyrs' Day observed in Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

8 minutes ago
Jamal Shah for further strengthening cultural, lit ..

Jamal Shah for further strengthening cultural, literary ties with Sri Lanka

8 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) dismisses plea for Aamer Li ..

The Supreme Court (SC) dismisses plea for Aamer Liaqat's postmortem

8 minutes ago
 CJ PHC visits Central Jail, issues release orders ..

CJ PHC visits Central Jail, issues release orders for 115 prisoners

12 minutes ago
 BAJK remittances surge to Rs 4.6 bln

BAJK remittances surge to Rs 4.6 bln

2 minutes ago
 SC declares land acquisition for Dadocha Dam as le ..

SC declares land acquisition for Dadocha Dam as legal

13 minutes ago
 Induction of quality faculty in AJK-run medical co ..

Induction of quality faculty in AJK-run medical colleges ordered

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan