Askari Tower case: Court extends physical remand of 8 accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended physical remand of eight accused for another five days in a case of attacking Askari Tower.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Irfan Ahmad, Yar Gul, Samiullah, Muhammad Ahmad, Altaf Hussain, Tayyab Ansari, Muhammad Umar and Mirza Arslan Baig, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of their six-day physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that the investigations were underway from the accused.

He submitted that the custody of the accused was further required for a photogrammatic test and pleaded with the court to extend the remand.

The court allowed the plea and extended the physical remand for another five days. The court directed police to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term on Sept 19.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for attacking Askari Tower during May-9 violence.