Open Menu

Askari Tower Case: Court Extends Physical Remand Of 8 Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Askari Tower case: Court extends physical remand of 8 accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended physical remand of eight accused for another five days in a case of attacking Askari Tower

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended physical remand of eight accused for another five days in a case of attacking Askari Tower.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Irfan Ahmad, Yar Gul, Samiullah, Muhammad Ahmad, Altaf Hussain, Tayyab Ansari, Muhammad Umar and Mirza Arslan Baig, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of their six-day physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that the investigations were underway from the accused.

He submitted that the custody of the accused was further required for a photogrammatic test and pleaded with the court to extend the remand.

The court allowed the plea and extended the physical remand for another five days. The court directed police to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term on Sept 19.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for attacking Askari Tower during May-9 violence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Altaf Hussain Arslan Gulberg From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend 20th China-ASEA ..

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning

3 minutes ago
 UAE supports GCC trade, industry, investment integ ..

UAE supports GCC trade, industry, investment integration and non-oil growth

13 minutes ago
 SC acquits Ammad Yousaf in sedition case

SC acquits Ammad Yousaf in sedition case

3 minutes ago
 7th Student Olympic Games

7th Student Olympic Games

3 minutes ago
 LESCO carries out operation in Eastern Circle agai ..

LESCO carries out operation in Eastern Circle against dead defaulters

3 minutes ago
 53 metric ton sugar recovered from hoarders at Kar ..

53 metric ton sugar recovered from hoarders at Karak

3 minutes ago
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) rec ..

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) recovers Rs 34.8m from defaulters ..

10 seconds ago
 DC vows to take action against profiteers , hoarde ..

DC vows to take action against profiteers , hoarders

13 seconds ago
 Qayoom condemns terrorist attack in Mastung

Qayoom condemns terrorist attack in Mastung

15 seconds ago
 Power pilferers attack FESCO team with sophisticat ..

Power pilferers attack FESCO team with sophisticated weapons

17 seconds ago
 ENOC Group launches new service station in Al Ain

ENOC Group launches new service station in Al Ain

28 minutes ago
 Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan