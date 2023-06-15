Askari Tower case: PTI women wing leader remanded in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing leader Shabnam Jahangir to police on four-day physical remand in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :

Earlier, the Gulberg police produced the accused before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict security.

The investigation officer apprised the court that the accused was arrested in connection with Askari Tower attack case. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigation.

The court handed over the accused to police on 4-day physical remand and ordered for producing her on expiry of the remand term.

The Gulberg police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the PTI leaders and workers for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower.