UrduPoint.com

Askari Tower Case: PTI's Ex-MPA, Others Sent To Jail For Identification Parade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Askari Tower case: PTI's ex-MPA, others sent to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) ex-MPA Mian Akram Usman and 32 party workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand in a case registered on the charges of terrorism, attacking police and setting the Askari Tower in Gulberg on fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) ex-MPA Mian Akram Usman and 32 party workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand in a case registered on the charges of terrorism, attacking police and setting the Askari Tower in Gulberg on fire.

Earlier, the police produced the ex-MPA Mian Akram Usman, his brother, Haroon Akbar, and others before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in vandalism and setting Askari Tower on fire. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

The Gulberg police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act on charges of setting the Askari Tower on fire.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Jail Gulberg Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Japanese, US Foreign Ministers Affirm Importance o ..

Japanese, US Foreign Ministers Affirm Importance of Cooperation With China - Min ..

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan shows commitment to continue implementing CP ..

Ahsan shows commitment to continue implementing CPEC

3 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

3 minutes ago
 Independence hero Gusmao eyes return to power in E ..

Independence hero Gusmao eyes return to power in East Timor vote

3 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service ..

US Sanctions Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service - Treasury Dept.

9 minutes ago
 Four killed in cylinder blast at Narowal restauran ..

Four killed in cylinder blast at Narowal restaurant

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.